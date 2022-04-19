Prince Harry ‘contacted’ Prince Charles to arrange meeting with Queen

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly the one who reached out to his father, Prince Charles, and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, to arrange his secret meeting with them late last week, reported The Sun.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped over in the UK on Thursday while on their way to the Netherlands to attend the Invictus Games there this week.

The trip marked the first time that Prince Harry and Meghan returned to the UK together since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Senior royal sources were quoted as saying: “Harry contacted his father and said he was coming over with Meghan and he wanted to meet. Harry instigated it all. It was an olive branch from Harry and made in an effort to clear the air.”

The insiders added: “He made the approach to Charles who was obviously very happy, and accepted.”

As reported earlier, insiders also claimed that the Queen only met Harry and Meghan after they had met Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The meetings were described as “incredibly warm, good natured and cordial.”

The couple have also made it clear that the Queen will get to meet her great-grandchildren Archie and Lilibet ‘very soon’.

An insider noted: “Both the Duke and Duchess are very mindful the Queen is getting older and has had health issues associated with her great age. They have made it clear they are certainly planning to return to see the Queen with their family in the near future.”



