David Beckham showers love on Victoria, shares adorable snaps on her birthday

Legendary footballer David Beckham is showering love on his ‘amazing’ wife Victoria Beckham, who turned 48 on April 17.

The star player, who penned a heartfelt note for his wife on social media, has shared another series of gushing birthday tributes to his wife, including a throwback snap from their son Brooklyn's lavish wedding in Florida.

Sharing the stunning picture in his vintage $500,000 Jaguar, which Beckham, 46, gifted to Brooklyn for his big day, joked that he 'should have kept it.' He captioned the snap, “this car it's soooo good @lunazdesign please make me one. Happy Birthday mama @victoriabeckham.”

He also shared another loved-up selfie of his wife while the two enjoying a celebratory date night, and wrote in the caption, 'Happy Birthday to my dinner date.'

Beckham, who is currently in Florida with Victoria after Brooklyn tied the knot with Nicola Peltz last week, enjoyed a romantic dinner date with Victoria to mark her birthday, sharing a loved-up selfie from the occasion.

He shared a sweet throwback snap of the pair kissing on the beach as he gushed, 'Happy Birthday to the most amazing wife , mummy & Business woman Have the most amazing day because you deserve to x We all love you so much @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven .'