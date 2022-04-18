Will Smith's son Jaden Smith's latest interview unleashes meme fest on Twitter

Jaden Smith’s latest interview has unleashed a meme fest on Twitter after his dad Will Smith sparked a massive frenzy with his infamous slap on the stage of Oscars 2022.
The Karate Kid star shared his views on a slew of topics during his interview with Big Boy’s Neighbourhood including being raised by famous parents.
Jaden expressed that the Kind Richard actor and Jada Pinkett Smith included him in the essential meeting, adding that he’s glad to have grown up conversing with adults.
A viral clip shows Jaden saying, “I spent my childhood with adults more than I did with kids because I was picking up more things from adults than I was from kids my own age.”
“And I hang around other people who are my age sometimes, and they’re always like, ‘look at my phone, oh my God, selfie!’ And I’m like, dude, can we talk about the political and economic state of the world right now?” he added.
Reacting to the video, netizens roasted Jaden’s eight-minute video.
“Jaden Smith when he got a toy for Christmas instead of the bill of rights” one tweet read.
