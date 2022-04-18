‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut to premiere at Cannes

File footage

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who become globally popular for his character in Netflix’s hit series Squid Game, is all set to premiere his directorial debut venture Hunt at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Jung-jae’s Hunt’s premiere will take place in the Cannes’ Midnight Screening section, a sidebar dedicated to thrillers and genre fare.

Taking to social media, Jung-jae shared the poster of his new film, in which in he will also star alongside Jung Woo-sung.

While the Cannes Film Festival dates are scheduled for May 17 to May 28 in France, Jung-jae’s Hunt’s premiere date has not been disclosed yet.

Hunt (aka Namsun) revolves around the story of two special agents in Korea’s National Intelligence Service who are independently tasked with the same mission: to find a North Korean mole within the agency.

Meanwhile, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently revealed that Jung-jae would reprise his role as Gi-hun in the next season of Squid Game 'for sure.'

Jung-jae won several awards for his stellar performance in the show including the Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.