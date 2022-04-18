Amitabh Bachchan sends love to grandson Agastya as he begins shooting for ‘The Archies’

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has begun shooting for his debut movie The Archies alongside Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

Taking to Twitter, the grand dad expressed his excitement on the news as he showered Agastya with love and best wishes.

The Jhund actor wrote, “Agastya... a new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all”

“My blessings my love and my wishes ever... do well... AND keep the flag flying!!!” he added.

Earlier, famed director Zoya Akhtar announced that she kick started her next film based on the popular comic series.

The Gully Boy director dropped a picture of a the movie’s clapboard as she wrote, “Back To The Future #thearchies #supercalifragilisticexpialidocious @netflix_in @tigerbabyfilms @reemakagti1”

In the upcoming film, Agastya will portray the role of Archie Andrews while Khushi and Suhana will be seen as Betty and Veronica.

