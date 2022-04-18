Khloe Kardashian shares unflattering snaps on Kourtney's 43rd birthday: Sisters seem to be on rocky footing

 
Monday April 18, 2022
By Web Desk
April 18, 2022
Khloe Kardashian surprised fans as she shared some unflattering snaps of her older sister Kourtney Kardashian as Travis Barker's sweetheart turned 43 on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Khloe shared a birthday tribute to Kourtney Kardashian in her own style. The image choices the Good American designer made seemed to be  very odd.

In several of images, Travis Barker's sweetheart looks her worst, which is a stark contrast to the stunning swimsuit photos Kim Kardashian shared.

In one of the pictures, Kourtney is seen with straws in her nose, which is a drastic difference from the slick, well groomed image she likes to present to her fans. 

Kardashian is also seen with bulging eyes, which is not the best image of her. And yet another image showed Kourtney with her head back as a waiter feeds her a shot of booze. 

The snaps choices seem to prove Khloe and Kourtney, who were seen fighting on the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, are still on rocky footing.