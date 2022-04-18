Simon Cowell’s son Eric ‘made him walk’ his e-bike after two horrific crashes

File Footage

Simon Cowell said that his son Eric 'went crazy' after seeing him ride his electric bike again after two horrific accidents.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was involved in an e-bike crash in Malibu in 2020 which left him with a broken back and he had to stay in bed for nearly six months.

The 62-year-old music mogul had another accident in January 2022 in which he broke his hand. However, Cowell is not afraid to ride his bike again.

In a recent interview with Mail Online, he said his 8-year-old son was mad at him for riding the bike again and made him walk it back home.

Cowell told the outlet, "I’ve always been very accident prone! Luckily it wasn’t too bad so you learn something from it. But you won’t get me off the bike.”

"'I actually went on one the other day, I was somewhere where I wasn’t on a road and I took my bike with me, and I actually thought, ‘I need to get back on my bike’. Then Eric saw me and went crazy. He was so mad, he made me walk it," the television personality added.

He continued, "We were at a hotel so he made me walk it back to the restaurant and then to our room.”

"It’s like role reversal going on now, I’m now the child and he’s the parent, it’s hysterical,” Cowell concluded. "The good thing was I wasn’t nervous when I got on it, I really enjoyed it."



