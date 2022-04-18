Dwayne Johnson celebrates daughter's birthday with a lovely Mermaid themed party

Dwayne Johnson celebrated his daughter Tiana Gia Johnson's birthday with a lovely Mermaid themed party.

Taking to Instagram, the Red Notice actor dropped some fun-filled pictures from the bash celebrating fourth birthday of his little one.

The 49-year-old dad of three captioned the photos, “Big Easter/Tia’s birthday weekend!!!”

“She runs around NON-STOP like the little tornado she is and when it comes to eating her birthday cake, it all comes to a hard stop - meaning I have to stop doing what I’m doing when she says 'Daddy feed me,'” Dwayne added.

He continued with his note, “Then the Mermaid piñata takes a beating until it’s just a hanging head.”

“Happy 4th Birthday & Happy Easter, my love! My greatest joy is being your daddy. #littletornado #bigdinosaur,” he concluded.

Tiana donned a cute pink and blue mermaid costume. She had her hair tied in a ponytail with multi coloured bands.

The actor opted for a cream coloured shirt paired with black tights. He had a pair of stylish shades on along with white sneakers.

In the first photo, Dwayne can be seen feeding cake to Tiana. In the next images, the father hold the daughter so she can take her aim at the candy-filled piñata.







