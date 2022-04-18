Pregnant Sonam Kapoor amazes fans with her new sizzling snaps

Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor, who is expecting her first child with hubby Anand Ahuja attracted massive applause from fans as she showed off her baby bump in a chic black-revealing ensemble on Monday.

Sonam, who is enjoying every bit of her new phase has recently shared her amazing snaps, showing off her great look in a sheer black Kaftan gown and made us fall in love with her all over again.

While sharing the stunning pictures, the 36-year-old actor captioned the photos: " Kaftan life with my .. everyday phenomenal.”

The Khoobsurat actress was looking stunning as he matched the revealing outfit with a pair of knee-high heels while her hair was neatly tied up in a center-parted bun, giving off true diva vibes.

However, the black gorgeous outfit went well with her bulging stomach while her makeup was all about drama and glamour.

Sonam looked ethereal in the pictures.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time



