Hollywood star Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker part ways after 24 years of marriage

Thandiwe Newton and Ol Parker have reportedly ended their relationship after 24 years of marriage.

The actress, 49, dramatically quit her role in the third instalment of the Magic Mike franchise recently.

It comes amid reports she is 'struggling' with the separation from Parker.

Thandiwe and OI share three children together, and the pair were married for 24 years before they are said to have decided to end their love story for good.

According to reports from The Sun, the actress flew from London to the US last week as her team are 'hoping to get her support'.

It comes amid fears the Hollywood actress is in 'a bad place' following the split.

The couple share three kids

“Stressed” Thandiwe is also said to have fired her UK agent after three decades.

Earlier this month, Thandiwe made the decision to step away from the new Magic Mike production.

A source told Page Six: "It became clear she couldn’t play the role.

"There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support."

At the time, Warner Bros released a statement that said the star 'made the difficult decision to step away from the production to deal with family matters'.