Prince Charles will ‘welcome’ Harry back when he becomes King: Experts

Prince Charles is expected to bury the hatchet and welcome his son, Prince Harry, back into the royal fold once he becomes King, several royal experts have claimed.

While there have been reports of a strained relationship between the father-son duo since Harry’s explosive tell-all with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, one insider told The Daily Mail that their rift seems to be healing

The source said that Harry and Charles “are in regular contact” despite what earlier reports suggested.

Royal author Tom Quinn also weighed in on the dynamic between Prince Charles and Prince Harry, telling US Weekly that Harry and Meghan have also been rethinking to decision of stepping away from the royal family.

“I think Meghan and Harry are hoping that Charles will be open to them being part-time royals, which is what they wanted from the start,” said Quinn.