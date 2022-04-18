Ranveer Singh sent a ‘scentless soap' to Anushka Sharma. Here's why

Ranveer Singh starrer Jayeshbhai sends a ‘scentless soap invitation to Anushka Sharma: See pics

Ranveer Singh has been making rounds on social media with his upcoming movie Jayeshbhai Jordaar.



The film's trailer is set to launch the trailer tomorrow which is why Ranveer and the team seem to have come up with unusual promotional gimmicks to grab attention.

According to media reports, Yash Raj Films team sent trailer release invites to Bollywood stars in the form of ‘a scentless soap’ to set the mood for the film.

Interestingly, Ranveer’s Band Bajaa Baraat costar Anushka Sharma also received a similar invite along with a personalised letter from the actor and the movie’s team.

Anushka shared a photo of herself with the scentless soap and also gave a glimpse of the letter.

She captioned the image: “Intrigued by the scentless soap and the special letter from #Jayeshbhai - curious to know what will unfold tomorrow!”





While elaborating on the idea of scentless soap invitation, producer Maneesha Sharma told Pinkvilla, “The scentless soap symbolises what Jayeshbhai, both the person and the film, are trying to say and do.”

Sharma further added that Jayeshbhai intended to “break and re-mould society’s constructs” that are “stale and scentless” and hence these scentless soaps are apt to promote the plot of the movie.