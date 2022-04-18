Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha ‘willing’ to resolve conflict’: report

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle breaks down the entire family’s desire to resolve the longstanding conflict.



She made the revelation during her interview with the Daily Star.

There she was quoted saying “Harry and Megan are always saying people have a voice and they should be heard.”

“That includes your family but that also means if you're a humanitarian and you think your family should be heard, you don't disrespect your family, you don't ice them, you don't silence them.”

“If you are a humanitarian and a compassionate person and all these things you claim to be you listen to your family and you try to think ‘what do we need to do to have a meeting of the minds? Let's resolve conflicts, let's be adults about this and let's show that we are bigger people’.”

She also went on to say, “Be the change you want to see in the world, if you want good change in the world where people are considerate and loving and they have open communication, then you have to role model that and you have to be the bigger person.”

“You have to step forward and say, 'You know what, I'm sorry, I said those things that weren't true, they were hurtful,' family were responding to being attacked by PR and family said things and family were being honest.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “We were saying things that were true when we were being attacked and the lies about us and those lies were put forth by her.”