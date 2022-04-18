Prince Harry approached Prince Charles before he flew back to UK with Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry approached his father Prince Charles before he flew back to UK with his wife Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.



The International Business Times, quoting The Sun, reported that Prince Harry called Prince Charles and informed him about returning to UK with Meghan before travelling to his country.

The source told The Sun, the heir to British throne was obviously ‘very happy’ to have them and accepted to meet.

“Charles maintains that Harry is a much-loved son and is always welcome to come back and visit," the report further said.

The Prince of Wales also wanted to heal things with his son Prince Harry and his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and ultimately wants to meet his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet, the source further claimed.