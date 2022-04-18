Harry, Meghan Markle used Prince William, Kate’s absence as ‘perfect timing’ for Queen visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle bashed for visiting Queen Elizabeth ‘only during’ Prince William and Kate Middleton’s absence



This accusation has been issued by military historian Christopher Joll.

During an interview with LBC he was quoted saying, “The Invictus Games and the absence of the Cambridges gave them the perfect opportunity to drop in for a cuppa and a bit of reconciliation.”

“There's no surprises there. It does pave the way for them coming back for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

When asked about the possibility of the Queen’s reaction to sharing a balcony with the couple he admitted, “I don't think that's the big issue.”

“I think that's a private issue within the Royal Family that they have got to sort out amongst themselves. I think there is a far, far bigger issue which is that ceasing to be full-time members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan have put themselves in a very awkward position.”

“What they are in effect now is commercial celebrities. They are doing things in which they get paid; multimillion-dollar contracts with Netflix amongst others.”