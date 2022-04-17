Fans react to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's intimate gesture: It was not staged

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent every one into a frenzy with their heart melting gesture as they publicly declared their love for each other at the 2022 Invictus Games in The Hague on Saturday night.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went on to make a sweet public display of affection as they shared a kiss on stage. The couple's emotions were natural as they were highly admired by the audience for their appearance on Games after five years.



Harry and Meghan were all excited through out the ceremony, and attracting massive attention during their first visit to the Europe together after stepping down as senior royal members.



They almost looked on the verge of tears at one moment. The two could not control their emotions and shared an intimate kiss on the stage, which seemed to be quite heart melting as it was not planed.

Harry appeared emotional before his speech at the event in The Hague, saying: "Thank you my love."



The loved-up exchange between the couple prompted an excited reaction on social media, with one Twitter user, Daisy Hart, wrote: "OK, I'm bawling my eyes out! The love Meghan has for her husband Prince Harry, & him for her... Not sure my heart can take it!

"You can actually hear the love & emotion in her voice. Simply amazing; this couple were created for each other."

The second one with the handle @OliviaLoveCena penned: "Harry and Meghan sharing a sweet kiss before Harry’s speech. They’re so beautiful, I love them so much."

A third one, Ennin Mercedes, reacted: "They are the cutest!"

Another wrote: "I’m not crying. I swear I’m not crying."

Prince Harry looked dashing in a grey suit with an open collar shirt while Meghan wore black trousers and a £620 white off the shoulder body suit and a £12,800 Cartier necklace.