Hilaria Baldwin gives glimpse at growing baby bump in classic black outfit

Hilaria Baldwin is busy trying out new maternity looks after announcing she and her husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.

The yoga instructor recently shared her blossoming bump while sporting a chic black dress in an Instagram video.

On Saturday, the 38-year-old social media influencer gave fans a glimpse into her routine of trying out different clothes to see what would fit her best during her current pregnancy.

She donned a black dress, designed into a cut-out portion at its midsection while clicking the picture for her fans.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, 'another dress that isn't maternity, but works.'

Hilaria added a touch of glamor to her look by pairing a set of gold high-heeled shoes and wearing several articles of jewelry.

Meanwhile, Hilaria and Alec haven’t revealed the name and gender of their baby. The couple, who got married in 2012, share six children together.

They are parents to daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, eight, and sons Rafael Thomas, six, Leonardo Ángel Charles, five, Romeo Alejandro David, three, and Eduardo 'Edu' Pao Lucas, 18 months.