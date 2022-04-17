Meghan Markle cuts a stylish figure in white top, black trousers at Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry exuded the couple goals as they kicked off 2022 Invictus Games in Netherlands on Saturday night, looking stylish in chic outfits.



Harry's sweetheart Meghan cut a stylish figure at the event in a gorgeous white top, high waisted black trousers and a simple gold necklace, while the Duke opted for a grey suit and open-collared white shirt.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex amazed the participants, guests and fans with their amazing gestures at the fifth official games' opening ceremony.

The loved-up couple sent a message to the world about their close bond by sharing an intimate kiss on stage at the ceremony. The PDA moment came after Meghan had taken to the stage inside the Zuiderpark stadium in The Hague, the Netherlands, to introduce the Duke of Sussex.

The two also gave speeches to more than 500 competitors from 20 nations and their families.

Meghan Markle spoke of her 'love and respect ' for Harry before mentioning her two young children and saying she could 'not be prouder of my husband'.