 
close
Sunday April 17, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

IN PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash was all about smiles and laughter

Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, among others were spotted at the event

By Web Desk
April 17, 2022
IN PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash was all about smiles and laughter
IN PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash was all about smiles and laughter 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the latest newlyweds of Tinsel town. The duo tied the nuptial knot in Bandra, Mumbai on Thursday. Photos and videos from their intimate wedding ceremony had gone viral on social media.

After a lavish, dreamy wedding the couple hosted a post-wedding party on Saturday evening. The opulent and yet intimate event was attended by close friends and family members of the couple, reported The Indian Express.

Mostly dressed in black, the guests included family members such as Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, and Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain.

Shah Rukh Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ayan Mukerji, and Karan Johar, were among the prominent Bollywood celebs who were part of the festivities.

Here have a look:

Neetu Kapoor shared photos with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor

IN PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash was all about smiles and laughter

Karisma Kapoor shared a photo with 'Mr. and Mrs. Ranbir Kapoor'

Riddhima Kapoor shared photos with Ranbir Kapoor

IN PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash was all about smiles and laughter

Neetu Kapoor shared a photo with Karan Johar

IN PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash was all about smiles and laughter

Amrita Arora shared a photo of Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora

IN PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash was all about smiles and laughter

Alia Bhatt posed with her best friend Akansha Ranjan 

IN PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash was all about smiles and laughter