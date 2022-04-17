IN PICTURES: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s post-wedding bash was all about smiles and laughter 

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are the latest newlyweds of Tinsel town. The duo tied the nuptial knot in Bandra, Mumbai on Thursday. Photos and videos from their intimate wedding ceremony had gone viral on social media.
After a lavish, dreamy wedding the couple hosted a post-wedding party on Saturday evening. The opulent and yet intimate event was attended by close friends and family members of the couple, reported The Indian Express.
Mostly dressed in black, the guests included family members such as Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, and Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain, and Armaan Jain.
Shah Rukh Khan, Shweta Bachchan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Ayan Mukerji, and Karan Johar, were among the prominent Bollywood celebs who were part of the festivities.
Here have a look:
Neetu Kapoor shared photos with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor shared a photo with 'Mr. and Mrs. Ranbir Kapoor'
Riddhima Kapoor shared photos with Ranbir Kapoor
Neetu Kapoor shared a photo with Karan Johar
Amrita Arora shared a photo of Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora
Alia Bhatt posed with her best friend Akansha Ranjan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared an intimate kiss on stage at the ceremony 2022 Invictus Games
Justin Timberlake's daddy duties have put a strain on his marriage with Jessica Biel
Sandra Bullock has been celebrating a whirlwind romance with her boyfriend of six years Bryan Randall
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Queen at Windsor castle this week
Prince Charles wants the spotlight on the Queen during summer celebrations
Fahriye Evcen says, “Exactly 3 years ago today, you became our spring flower that bloomed inside us, my son."