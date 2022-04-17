Justin Timberlake's marriage on the rocks as ex Britney Spears announces pregnancy

FileFootage

Justin Timberlake is reportedly not thrilled with his daddy duties that have put a strain on his marriage with Jessica Biel as his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears gears up to welcome her first baby with beau Sam Asghari.



Biel’s busy schedule ahead of her miniseries Candy premiere has led to the 41–year-old singer looking after the house.

“Jessica is busy with Candy and Justin’s been on daddy day-care duty at their place in Montana,” an insider told OK! “He is not thrilled about it.”

“He was initially all gung-ho, but that’s because he didn’t know how hard it was going to be,” the insider continued spilling to the outlet.

“Now it’s putting a major strain on their relationship because he’s just not handling the stress well,” the magazine dished.

Justin Timberlake dated Britney Spears from 1999 till 2002

The inside also claimed that Timberlake is used to Biel taking care of all the hard work when it comes to home chores.

“Now he’s forced to admit he just can’t fill her shoes,” the source added.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are expecting their first child together

This came after Timberlake's former ladylove rejoiced fans with news of her embracing motherhood once again.

Spears took to Instagram to spark speculations around her expecting twins. "I am having a baby … 4 days later I got a little more food pregnant It’s growing !!!” she wrote.

“If 2 are in there … I might just loose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have," her post read.