Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'looking odd' for couple 'deeply in love', says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opposite end gestures before the Invictus Games opening ceremony are being analysed by body language expert.

UK psychotherapist Nick Davies notes that the Duke of Sussex looks 'flushed' during their speaking session with the Ukrainian team. His wife, on the other hand, was smiling ear to ear.

He adds that there was a "clear disparity with their moods", which he described as "odd for couples deeply in love, as they naturally match with their partners".

Mr Davies told the Daily Star : "On this day, a rapport appears to have been broken between the two, with Megan appearing to be more satisfied with the resolution of whatever happened behind closed doors.

"The honeymoon period normally ends around 18 months, so this will be over, but they may also be experiencing some differences around their core values to create a rapport shift like this perhaps."

Harry and Meghan are currently staying in the Netherlands for Invictus Games. The couple delivered emotional speeches Saturday night to mark the opening ceremony of the event