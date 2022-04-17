When Queen joined Daniel Craig in James Bond stunt for 2012 Olympics

Queen Elizabeth II stunned royal admirers with a 007 entrance at the London 2012 Olympics.

A highly confidential plan devised by Her Majesty and Daniel Craig was supposed to be a secret unknown to the rest of her family.

The act featured Craig arriving at Buckingham Palace in a cab as the Queen greets him: 'Good evening, Mr Bond.'

Later, two stuntmen disguise as the 95-year-old as she accompanies Mr Bond for a parachute entrance to the stadium.

Minutes later, the real Queen arrived in the Royal Box in the same dress as the parachutist.

David Cameron's Cabinet too were unaware of the whole skit.

Sam Hunter, the ceremony's production stage manager tells BBC: "The Queen never told her family she was doing it. That was one of the stipulations, that she agreed to be part of it… So, if you actually see when she comes and she takes her seat, you can see her family go, "Ah, nice one."