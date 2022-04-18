Cardi B breaks down the ultimatum she gave Offset before baby Kulture’s birth

Cardi B shares ‘important ultimatum’ to Offset before having Kulture

Cardi B finally sheds light on that one ultimatum she gave Offset, even before she agreed to be the mother of his children.

The rapper got candid about it all during her latest interview with Essence.

There the star admitted the ultimatum started off as a joke before evolving into something more permeant.

She started off by explaining how, one romantic night Offset “ was like, ‘You're going to have my baby one day'.”

Cardi immediately pumped the breaks on the conversation at the time “and I was like, ‘We ain't having no baby. You have to marry me,' and he was like, ‘Alright, let's get married'.”

For those unversed, the duo got married in Atlanta, back in 2017, on September 20th, and just seven months in, announced they were going to be welcoming a new member of their family into the fold soon.

Motherhood came with its own set of challenges for Cardi B, especially career wise and, she admits Offset “kept telling me, ‘Trust me. It's going to be alright. You're huge. Everybody loves you. People are going to understand.'”

“And I just kept telling myself, I have to put out my album before I get big and I can't do these music videos. I can't let everybody in the industry that believes in me down."