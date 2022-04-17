Victoria Beckham takes a trip down memory lane with childhood photo on 48th birthday

British singer, songwriter and fashion designer Victoria Beckham is celebrating her 48th birthday today, a week after wedding of her son Brooklyn with Nicola Peltz.
Taking to Instagram, the Mama singer shared her sweet photo from 9th birthday, saying “Feels like yesterday!”
Tagging her mother Jackie Adams, Victoria Beckham said, “Feels like yesterday! My 9th birthday party Happy Birthday to me. love you @jackie.adams” followed by birthday cake and heart emoticons.
Fans and friends took an opportunity to wish Victoria a very happy birthday.
They flooded the comment section with best wishes and heart emojis.
One fan commented, “Happy birthday queen!! All the best wishes, blessed one in the eater Sunday.”
“Happy birthday, princess,” wrote another fan with a heart emoticon.
