Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need ‘rapport and trust’ for UK security: ‘Lost it all’

Experts issue a warning to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regarding their lack of ‘rapport and trust’ with security, despite their ongoing bid.



This claim has been made by security expert Simon Morgan during his latest interview with The Mirror.

There, he was quoted saying, “Security at that level is very much built upon rapport and trust - your role is to allow them to lead their lives and preserve life.”

“People like members of the royal family often have security from the cradle to the grave and have close protection that stays with them.”

“It's a very emotive issue, I can see both sides of the argument with Prince Harry. He has grown up always having police protection.”

“He would have come to value his protection team and would have seen its value,” Mr Morgan added.

“But from a UK perspective, there is a duty of care - and if there was a threat that became that great they would deliver some form of protection as they would for me or you.”