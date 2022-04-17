Kim Kardashian storms off Ellen DeGeneres' set: 'A bully!'

TV show host Ellen DeGeneres has come under fire for ‘bulling’ Kim Kardashian to the point where she is forced to walk off the stage.

The entire incident occurred during a new episode of the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In it, the duo started by reminiscing over Kim’s fear of spiders, and despite her constant objections, screams, wails and insistence that she wants not to ‘get over her fear, Ellen, throws a spider in her direction, causing Kim to shriek and jump.

She could even be heard pleading with the host to put the spider away and adding, “No! We’ve been through this before. I don’t care. I don’t care to get over my fear.”

Her actions ended up catching social media attention, no soon, after a snippet of the episode was released.

Social media users immediately started bashing the talk show host’s alleged inability to take ‘no’ for an answer and lack of respect for personal boundaries.

One wrote, “Ellen DeGeneres is a [expletive] bully. She obviously does not respect someone's boundaries or when some says no.”

Another added, “that is the ultimate reason to leave her show and I do not blame her !! I have severe Arachniphobia too! Come on Ellen be kind with people !”

On even claimed, “Ellen's a bully to everyone and those games are lame time for therapy Ellen”.



