Rihanna addresses pregnancy-planning speculations: ‘No happy accident with A$AP Rocky’

Rihanna finally breaks her silence over whether her pregnancy alongside beau A$AP Rocky was planned.

The singer addressed it all in an interview with Vogue and admitted to the publication, “I wouldn’t say [we were] planning, but certainly not planning against it.”



“I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of [expletive],” she went on to clarify.

However, when it did happen, “I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

For those unversed, Rihanna and A$AP started as friends before being linked romantically, back in 2020.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” Rihanna admitted, referencing her relationship with the rapper.

“I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The pandemic offered the couple the chance to get closer, and after their road trip across the country, “He became my family in that time.”

“I love the simple things, but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand [expletive]. It’s just us living. I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

However, her mom’s thoughts were paramount at the end of the day, “My mother has a really good read on people. There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the start.”