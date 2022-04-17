Prince Harry shares the advice he gives son Archie

Prince Harry on Saturday revealed what advice he gives his son Archie.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of Invictus Games in The Hague, the Duke of Sussex said, "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut... a pilot... or Quasi from Octonauts… But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most."
Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.
Former One Direction star Zayn Malik has been quiet on social media since he split from supermodel Gigi Hadid
Jana Kramer posts a slew of photos and videos from the set of Lifetime’s movie
Jesy Nelson moved on from on-off beau Harry James before launching solo career
Amir Khan and wife Faryal Makhdoom hosted 'The Great Iftar' event in London
Simon Cowell revealed his plans as his contract with Britain’s Got Talent contract ends in 2025
Mahira Khan leaves jaws dropped in the latest post