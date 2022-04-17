 
Sunday April 17, 2022
Prince Harry shares the advice he gives son Archie

By Web Desk
April 17, 2022
Prince Harry on Saturday revealed what advice he gives his son Archie.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of Invictus Games in The Hague, the Duke of Sussex said, "When I talk to my son Archie about what he wants to be when he grows up, some days it’s an astronaut... a pilot... or Quasi from Octonauts… But what I remind him is that no matter what you want to be when you grow up, it’s your character that matters most."

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.