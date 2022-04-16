Mahira Khan sets internet ablaze with THIS monochrome photo

Superstar Mahira Khan on Saturday looked breathtakingly beautiful in her latest picture on Instagram.
The Raees star turned to her Instagram to leave fans smitten with her monochrome photo in a white chicken kari outfit.
Mahira, who was dressed to the nines completed her looks with Chand Bali and vintage bangles giving off 90’s songs album cover vibes.
However, she wore minimal makeup with winged eyeliner and matte lipstick.
"Na kabhi khatam ho ulfat ka safar", ( The Journey of love should never end), captioned Mahira alongside her post.
She looked ethereal in the photo.
The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.
