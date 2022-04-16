Simon Cowell plans to never retire from 'BGT': 'I have a job I still love'

Simon Cowell's contract with Britain’s Got Talent coming to an end in 2025, however, the music mogul intends to never retire from the job.

During his conversation with The Sun, he expressed, "I would never, ever do that. I think you've got to have a job you hate to retire. Thank God I have a job I still love," he told the outlet.

“If you have a great idea and believe you can make it happen, there's always the chance you can. This show is an example,” Cowell explained. “It was dead in the water. I couldn't get arrested with it.

"No one wanted to buy it. I just got really lucky that NBC bought it in America because if they hadn't we wouldn't be having this conversation today,” he continued. “It was over.

"That's the way things happen sometimes I certainly wouldn't have predicted then that however many years ago we'd be having a conversation like this still talking about a talent show.

"The great thing is there are still amazing people out there with great stories and talent they want to share,” he added.

"I look at this show like it's a bubble. It's a happy bubble, a funny bubble,” Cowell expressed. “It will hopefully still be around because we all need that escape sometimes.”