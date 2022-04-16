Jana Kramer says “mom guilt is real” for working women: See here

Jana Kramer has recently revealed her ordeal of experiencing “mom guilt” while being a working mother



The country singer took to Instagram to share a slew of photos and videos from the set of upcoming Lifetime Christmas movie.

The actress was accompanied by her daughter Jolie Rae and son Jace Joseph whom she shared with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

The pair split in April after six years of marriage.

Alongside post, she penned a heartfelt note for her kids. Kramer wrote, “Mom guilt is so real when I am working, but I pray they see in the end it’s all for them. I hope they know this is all for them,” the 38-year-old asserted.

She was happy because “Jolie and her best friend got to make a cameo in this movie!!”

To this end, she thanked the director, adding, “Thanks @spencerliff for choreographing these cuties. Can’t. Wait. For. Y’all. To. See this SPECIAL movie!!!!!”





In addition to photos, the slideshow included shots of Kramer’s daughter dressed in a holiday dance and a clip of Jolie getting her hair done for the cameo.

In the last clip, Kramer could be seen asking Jolie, “Okay, the real star is here. Are you going to be in the mommy’s movie?” to which her daughter responded happily, “Yeah”.