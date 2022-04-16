Meghan Markle and Prince Harry flash genuine smiles at Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are excited about their Netherlands trip, claims expert.

Body language expert Judi James notes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex latest visit to The Hague displays them oozing confidence as they result jointly to support a cause.

She said: "Harry’s facial expression says it all here.

"His emphatic eye-crinkling and his head tilt as he smiles suggests a return to the cause and the people that he loves, while his hand-cupped self clasp hints at a small amount of trepidation and humility during this first public appearance for a while."

Meghan, who stunned in a £3,200 white Valentino suit, seemed happier to return to work after welcoming daughter Lilibet Diana.

Ms James told Mail Online : "'Meghan’s white pants suit might be more sophisticated than the ripped jeans and boyfriend shirt she wore back then but her hand on her heart gesture signals a desire to show and ongoing love of the public."

The couple made a quick stop in the UK to meet Queen and Prince Charles, two years after they quit their positions as senior royals and settled down in the US.