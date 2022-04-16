Khloe Kardashian was told about Tristan Thompson paternity scandal by THIS sister

Khloe Kardashian was told by Tristan Thompson paternity scandal by THIS sister

Khloe Kardashian is opening up further about the Tristan Thompson paternity scandal.

Speaking to USA Today in an interview, Khloe revealed that it was sister Kim Kardashian who called her to tell her about the NBA player's infidelity.

"That was hard," Khloe, 37, began.

"I think the first time it was either Kendall or Kylie that called me. Now it's good old Kim," Khloe explained.

Khloe, however, admits that she holds no feelings towards Thompson's recurring patterns.

"When you're hurt so many times - your reactions, your responses to the same thing happening over and over again – there is a numbing sensation to it," she says.

Kourtney added: "It almost becomes normal, when it should absolutely never become normal."

In The Kardashians episode on Thursday, the Good American founder explained that she is on good terms with Thompson, with whom she shares 4-year-old True.

She said: "If Tristan had his way he would completely be together, I just need a bit of breathing room and time to think...

"Tristan is very determined on us getting back together, he goes to therapy quite often, a couple times a week and we now even do couples therapy together.'

"Every day he tries to show me and prove to me that he's a different person and I should have faith and trust him, but we've been through so much together that I have a lot of reservations.

"It’s a lot of strain on a relationship. Trust takes times," Khloe said.

Thompson first cheated on Khloe back in 2018, when she was days away from giving birth to her daughter. In 2021, the sportsman went on to father Maralee Nichols son while he was still dating the reality TV star.