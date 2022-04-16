Johnny Depp’s doctor leaks texts in Amber Heard defamation case trial: ‘My finger cut’

Johnny Depp’s doctor Dr. David Kipper, has just broken down details of some post-fight texts that went back and forth with the actor.

According to Deadline, the doctor’s pre-recorded deposition shared paramount details since he was the one that treated Depp while he was trying to get clean from drugs.

During the course of the trial, he explained that Depp once admitted to him that he had cut a part of his finger clean off during his treatment plan.

In April Depp had informed Kipper that he’d “cut the top of my middle finger off. What should I do? Go to the hospital? I’m so embarrassed for jumping into anything with her.”

In June of the same year, Depp also sent another message that read, “My deformed finger and I have no friends!!! By the way…Amber and I have been absolutely perfect for three [expletive] months solid!!! I have locked my monster child away in a cage within and it has [expletive] worked!!! We’re [expletive] best friends now.”

Kipper said that there was concern that Depp was “taking more Xanax than he should have been,” during this period of peace.

He also rejected any knowledge of Depp’s alleged violence as quoted by his nurse Debra Loyd who previously admitted Depp had “punched a whiteboard in the kitchen after a fight.”

He also went on the record and admitted he hadn’t seen any sort of violence between Depp and Heard, but at one point Depp had reached out to him, during the couple’s trip to Australia, and complained that Heard “is as full of [expletive] as a Christmas goose.” He also called her “a malicious evil and vindictive [expletive].”

It ended with a shocking insight which read, “She is so desperate for success and fame. That is probably why I was acquired.”