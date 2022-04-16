Insiders leak Willow Smith’s actual feelings about SNL joke on Will Smith Oscar slap

Insiders have just broken down Willow Smith’s real feelings about SNL’s joke regarding dad’s Oscar slap.



According to HollywoodLife sources, Willow was reportedly more worried about doing her bit with Camila Cabello, rather than SNL’s sketch list.

The insider was quoted saying, “Willow Smith was completely focused on her performance with Camila Cabello and not worried whatsoever about if the show was going to make fun of her Dad or family over the Oscar incident.”



“They made fun of it the week before so if she was really upset, she would have never showed up in the first place,” the source explained.

“It was important to share the stage with Camila because she loves the song and she really feels they killed it. She is so happy eyeballs were put on the performance and that they rocked it, it was a very special and fun moment.”

Just days before the performance, Willow made headlines because of her cryptic social media post about Chris Rock that read, “You know who’s going through a lot right now? Literally everyone. Just be kind.”