Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's Mehendi pictures out: ‘Something out of a dream’

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoors's Mehendi pictures out: ‘Something out of a dream’

Alia Bhatt treated her fans with her fun-filled Mehendi pictures with beau Ranbir Kapoor in latest social media post.

Taking to Instagram, the bride dropped gorgeous fun-filled snaps from the event after tying the knot to the love of her life on Thursday.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor captioned the lovely photos with a heart-warming note, “The Mehendi was like something out of a dream”

“It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life,” the 29-year-old actor added.

Alia concluded her post, “There are days… and then there are days like these!”

In the pictures, the newlyweds look very much in love surrounded by their loved ones and family. Alia donned a beautiful pink-coloured lehenga which she paired with pearl jewellery.



The groom twinned with his bride as he wore a pink kurta with same coloured jacket. In one of the photographs, he danced with his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karishma Kapoor.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, they shook a leg on hit song Tenu Leke Main Javanga.

Ranbir even made his late father Rishi Kapoor a part of his big day with ladylove Alia as he holds his picture.

The loved up photos also features Shaheen Bhatt, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan and Alia's other bridesmaids.

Neetu Kapoor posted some more snaps from the ceremony on the photo sharing app.







