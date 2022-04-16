Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive invitation from US Embassy The Hague

Invictus Team US and Ukraine had a welcome event at the US Embassy The Hague.
The teams were joined by special guests and dignitaries, including US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will make stage appearances at tomorrow night's Invictus Games opening ceremony.
On Sunday the couple will attend some of IG22 events taking place that day — archery, athletics and sitting basketball.
