Friday April 15, 2022
Dua Lipa speaks to Amal Clooney, Nadia Murad

By Web Desk
April 16, 2022
British singer Dua Lipa spoke to Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad and her legal counsel Amal Clooney about their fight for justice for victims of genocide and sexual violence at the hands of ISIS.

Taking to Instagram, Dua revealed that she spoke to Nadia and Amal "At You Service" podcast.

An Instagram post shared on Dua's Insta story read, it  was "A powerful and inspiring  of  episode of "At Your Service". 