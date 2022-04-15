Kim Kardashian, sister Khloe get trolled for cutting lines at Disneyland

Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian faced severe criticism from the keyboard warriors after cutting long lines at the popular amusement park, Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

After paying a whopping $2,975 for a VIP tour of the The Happiest Place On Earth, the Keeping Up the Kardashians stars raised eyebrows for using their priority access on rides with their little ones.

Amid all, TikTok user Rachael Kevin, who goes by the username shesbrewing, shared a clip of the famous family riding the spinning tea cup ride.

When the Kardashians cut the line, get the ride to themselves and make us common folk wait and watch them... typical,' Kevin captioned the footage.

In the recording, Khloe, 37, can be seen riding in a pink teacup with her four-year-old daughter True and one of her little one's pals as Kim, 41, and another friend sat in a blue one with a white stripe.

All the other teacups around them were noticeably empty, despite the long line of guests waiting for their turn.



The video has received over 443,800 views and 44,300 likes as well as a number of comments asking why nobody was 'booing them.'

'The fact that PRINCESS DIANA didn't even do this,' one social media user pointed out in the comments.

Another noted that rapper Cardi B rode the ride 'with everyone' but 'just had a security' guard escort her and daughter Kulture, three.

The post comes after Khloe was forced to admit that her daughter was Photoshopped into a set of Disneyland photos, four months after being called out in a fan theory online.