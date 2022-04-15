Meghan Markle’s all-white look in first trip since Megxit turns heads

File Footage

Meghan Markle chose to go all-white as she touched down in the Netherlands with Prince Harry to attend the Invictus Games, reported People magazine.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first appearance outside of the US since Megxit at a reception held to welcome Invictus teams and their family and friends to the Hague.

In pictures shared by various publications, Meghan was seen in an all-white look featuring wide-legged trousers paired with an oversized blazer.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry chose the classic route and opted for a suit without a tie.

Meghan and Harry are next scheduled to attend a second reception for dignitaries, hosted by the City of The Hague and Dutch Ministry of Defence.

The couple, while on their way to Europe, made a short stopover in the UK to meet Harry’s ailing grandmother Queen Elizabeth, who will turn 96 next week.

The trip to the Netherlands marks Meghan and Harry’s first trip outside of the US since March 2020, when the couple stepped down as senior royals.