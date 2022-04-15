Kourtney Kardashian turns Disney princess amid birthday celebrations with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian channelled her inner Disney princess as she stepped into her birthday weekend with gorgeous celebrations, prepared by fiancé Travis Barker.

Taking to Instagram, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum posted a series of Stories to show off her Mickey-themed explosion cake and a bouquet of roses just ahead of her 43rd birthday.

The reality star also flaunted lovely birthdays gifts from friends and family in addition to a video that documented her name written on the festive cake.

“Yummmm and yes I know I forgot the plate in the last slide," she wrote on one of the pictures.

Moreover, Kourtney shared a photo of the Blink-182 drummer putting a heeled shoe on her foot with a collaged image of an iconic shot of a glass slipper.

The couple sparked romance during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic. Talking about their love story, the Poosh mogul said, “Last year during the pandemic, we were texting and I just put it out there with, like, flirtatious conversation.”

“Finally, once I made it known, he asked me to watch a movie and the whole movie he didn’t make a move,” she told in the first episode of the Hulu show.