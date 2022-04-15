Madonna puts her youthful self on display amid hang-out with 'besties': pics

Madonna put her youthful self on display after getting surrounded with plastic surgery concerns after she dropped bizarre TikTok video.

Taking to Instagram, the Material Girl singer dropped several pictures to fans a glimpse into her gleeful time spent with ‘bestie’ Stella McCartney.

The 63-year-old captioned the post, “Night Out with my Besties……………"

This post came after the Like a Prayer hitmaker was accused of going too far with plastic surgery.

According to Heat magazine, Madonna’s kids “tiptoe around this subject with their mum, but it's reached the stage they're getting concerned about her.”

“She isn't ready to give up music - but the whole industry is so youth-focused,” an insider told the outlet.

The outlet reported that losing her ‘identity’ was unthinkable for the star, however, her kids are trying to convince her.

“She doesn't want to hear it, but they won't let it go,” the source added.