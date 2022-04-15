 
close
Friday April 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Madonna puts her youthful self on display amid hang-out with 'besties': pics

Madonna recently sparked concerns after her bizarre TikTok video

By Web Desk
April 15, 2022
Madonna puts her youthful self on display amid hang-out with besties: pics
Madonna puts her youthful self on display amid hang-out with 'besties': pics

Madonna put her youthful self on display after getting surrounded with plastic surgery concerns after she dropped bizarre TikTok video.

Taking to Instagram, the Material Girl singer dropped several pictures to fans a glimpse into her gleeful time spent with ‘bestie’ Stella McCartney.

The 63-year-old captioned the post, “Night Out with my Besties……………"

Madonna puts her youthful self on display amid hang-out with besties: pics

This post came after the Like a Prayer hitmaker was accused of going too far with plastic surgery.

According to Heat magazine, Madonna’s kids “tiptoe around this subject with their mum, but it's reached the stage they're getting concerned about her.”

“She isn't ready to give up music - but the whole industry is so youth-focused,” an insider told the outlet.

The outlet reported that losing her ‘identity’ was unthinkable for the star, however, her kids are trying to convince her.

“She doesn't want to hear it, but they won't let it go,” the source added.