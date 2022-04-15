Sidharth Malhotra sends love to newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra recently penned a beautiful wish for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in celebration of their wedding and since then fans cannot stop gushing.



The couple has embarked on their sweet journey as a married couple and best wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in. Many celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Madhuri Dixit, and others penned heartfelt messages for the newly married couple in the town.

Amid all, the Shershaah actor took to his Instagram handle and congratulated the new couple with a heartfelt wish and wrote, "Congratulations guys! all the love and happiness."

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot on Thursday (April 14) at the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's house Vastu.

The duo's wedding had only a few friends and family members in attendance. The couple's nuptials were a very private and intimate affair.

After the wedding, Alia took to Instagram to officially announce her wedding with Ranbir for the first time. For the wedding, both the bride and the groom twinned in beautiful Sabyasachi outfits

Sharing dreamy photos, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress captioned it, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

"With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."