Queen health issues making world 'worry', says expert

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a secret visit to Queen this week as her health concerns loom.

On their way to Netherlands, the Sussexes made a pit stop at Windsor Castle to meet 'frail' Queen after snubbing Prince Philip memorial.

Their visit comes amid the monarch's decision to opt-out of easter service due to her mobility issues.

Royal Editor for Sunrise, Robert Jobson earlier spoke about the concerns around Queen's health and how they are raising questions amongst people.

He said: “The fact is, she’s not ill, it’s just she’s not very mobile at the moment.”

He added that the Palace “are going to have to do something about the way they keep announcing these things, whether there should be a way where they say Prince Charles will be taking on the Queen’s roles unless stated otherwise”.

He continued: “Every time they announce that she can’t make something, a lot of people around the world worry that there is something more serious than there is.”

Royal biographer, Angela Levin earlier told Sky News that Queen's health could impact crowd turnout at summer Jubilee celebrations.

She said: “I imagine that the aides are worried that if the public don't see her, people may think that if she's not there it's not worth us going.”

Angela Levin also said that she was sure Prince Harry will not come overseas to celebrate his grandmother's reign.

Ms Levin added: “It's quite painful to watch him. She [Her Majesty] would love to see him. She adores Harry. It doesn't seem to bother him.”