Prince Harry, Meghan Markle UK visit was not about 'heavy negotiations'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle motive for visiting the Queen in UK is being analysed.



The couple made a surprise visit to Windsor castle, two years after leaving UK as senior royals, and meet grandmother monarch and father Prince Charles.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield doubts that the couple "went into heavy negotiations or debate" but ensures the visit was "simple and friendly" out of courtesy.

Ms Scofield dubbed the gesture "important and sacred step" for Harry and his grandmother, adding: "I don’t think a reconciliation will be immediate but I certainly think that it’s a step in the right direction."

"This was a much needed visit between Prince Harry, Meghan, and the Queen.

"The couple risked looking heartless and cruel with their lack of presence at Prince Philip’s memorial and being MIA during the Queen’s recent health issues.

"Deep down, I believe that this was something that Prince Harry knew he needed to do because our time is limited with the Queen and things have been complicated over the last few years between Harry and his family."

The expert hoped with this visit, "they are able to find some common ground and start the healing process".