Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘looked happy’ while visiting Queen: Onlookers

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly seemed ‘happy’ while paying a secret visit to Queen Elizabeth on Thursday, reported IB Times.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose quite the opportune day to visit the Queen, dropping by on Maundy Thursday which is reserved for forgiveness during the ongoing holy week.

As it so happens, the visit would’ve remained a secret and not made headlines had Prince Harry and Meghan not been spotted by a bus full of people on a visit to Windsor for the traditional Maundy Thursday service.

One onlooker was quoted saying: “I couldn’t believe it when I saw who it was. We waved and they waved back.”

Another claimed that the couple “looked happy and relaxed and waved to everyone on the bus,” after finally meeting with the Queen following years of tense relations with the royal family.

“It was quite the sight. We knew we might see Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall at the ceremony but never believed we would bump into Harry and Meghan,” said another visitor.