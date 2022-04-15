Britney Spears' fans claim she’s revealed her baby’s gender and name in new post

Britney Spears announced her surprise pregnancy earlier this week, as she broke the news about expecting a baby with her fiancé Same Asghari.

However, the soon-to-be-mom singer has, once again, left fans confused with her another cryptic post online.

Britney's millions of fans think that she has already confirmed her baby’s gender and name on social media and her latest post is dropping major hints.

The Princess of Pop on Thursday dropped a close-up selfie of half of her face on Instagram and captioned it, ‘ROSE.’

She added a lot of eye emoticons as well as dozens of pink heart icons in the caption, leaving fans in confusion.

However, many fans were quick to note that the pink hearts could be more than just Britney sending love to her fans and commented that the pop icon has already given the gender and name of her unborn baby away.

“It's a girl?” one commented, as another added: “Baby Rose.” One internet user asked, “Is that the babies name?”

The Gimme More hitmaker has openly addressed her desire to have another baby, as she’s already mom to two sons - Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 - who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.