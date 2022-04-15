Rapper DaBaby shoots intruder at North Carolina estate

DaBaby reportedly shot at a home intruder at his North Caroline estate on Wednesday night

Rapper DaBaby is reportedly the person who shot at a home intruder at his North Caroline estate on Wednesday night, reported TMZ.

According to reports, DaBaby was home at the $2.3 million Troutman compound when an intruder trespassed onto the property at around 7:45 pm.

The rapper, born Jonathan Kirk, is said to have then shot at the intruder’s leg after exchanging some words with him, a source revealed.

In a 911 dispatch call, a man was heard saying: “I shot him in the leg.”

When the dispatcher asked why he did that, the man said: “He’s trespassing on my property… I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here to take, what he’s here to do… He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

The six-minute emergency call was released by Iredell Country Emergency Communications and subsequently obtained by WCNC.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident, with the police branding it an ‘isolated’ incident with “no threat to the community at large.”