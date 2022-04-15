Prince Harry will spare Prince Andrew for Eugenie's sake in new book

Prince Harry memoir will not target Prince Andrew, reveals a source.

The book, which is out later this year, reportedly carries explosive details about his life, that could hamper his rift with the Windsor royals, especially step-mother Camilla Parker and father Prince Charles.

It was earlier speculated that Harry will expose uncle Prince Andrew and would shed light on his personality, but a royal source has now confirmed that the Duke of Sussex is keeping Duke of York and his sex scandal out of his book for the sake of cousins, Andrew's daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

They said “there is also an increasing confidence that Prince Andrew and his former wife will be left alone”.

The source added: “Harry and Meghan are thought to be very conscious of the impact the Epstein scandal has had on Beatrice and Eugenie.

“They won't want to add to the pile on.

“Meghan is also very fond of Sarah, the Duchess of York, who she feels has had a not too dissimilar journey.

“They're not expected to bear the brunt of Harry's anger and frustration with the royal establishment.”

In a conversation with Daily Mail, the source added “the fear factor” around Harry’s book “is off the scale”.

They added: “Of course, the households publicly say they are not interested and have no plans to comment on any royal book because so many are published; but there's never been a situation quite like this.

“Even when the Princess of Wales cooperated with Andrew Morton, she had the veneer of deniability. These are Harry's own words.

“They might want to remain above the fray, but that could become impossible depending on what bombshells are unleashed.

“Clarence House and Kensington Palace now accept their principles will be in the firing line. There is an expectation that the Queen and Prince Philip will be lovingly praised.”