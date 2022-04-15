‘Ruthless’ Prince Harry ‘will stop at nothing’ till he ‘gets what he wants’: report

Prince Harry under fire for allegedly ‘ruthless antics’ as he ‘won’t stop till he gets what he wants’.

Royal biographer Angela Levin has issued this claim and even spoke of Meghan’s alleged attempts to “bring down the British Royal Family.”

She began by telling Good Morning Britain viewers, “Well, also the Queen has needed them for a very long time. And it's taken them quite a long time to realise that.”

“I think that this is a deliberate... I think they want to bring down the British Royal Family, but they can smile on occasion.”

“I mean Harry is a completely different person from the one I spent over a year with when I wrote his biography.”

“He's ruthless, he's off the lead as it were, and nothing will stop him to get what he wants.”